Phone app helps find lost trio

An app helped three people lost in the Connor Road area earlier this month.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service dispatchers helped them download the what3words app on their phone on Jan. 10.

The free app provides three unique words for every three-square metres in the world.

Police and Sault Search and Rescue pinpointed the trio’s location.

The app works best when the user has downloaded what3words onto their mobile device as it works offline without data connection. There will be no limitations to being able to discover three words. For those who do not have the app in advance, emergency dispatchers can send a link for the app to a phone via text message.