Article content

An international post-secondary student studying in Sault Ste. Marie was conned out of $5,000 in a phone scam.

A caller, supposedly from Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, claimed a warrant was issued for the person’s arrest and if they did not pay the four-figure sum, they’d be deported. The victim paid.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Phone scam targets international students in Sault Back to video

At least two students have received the bogus calls. They speak English as a second language. Caller ID displays the police department’s business line, 705-949-6300.

“Sault Ste. Marie Police Service will not demand money from you,” a release says.