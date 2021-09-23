Sign Up
Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, entertainment, and more Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, and more Subscribe now>
Manage Print Subscription

Phone scam targets international students in Sault

Brian Kelly
Sep 23, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Headquarters. SUPPLIED
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Headquarters. SUPPLIED jpg, SM

An international post-secondary student studying in Sault Ste. Marie was conned out of $5,000 in a phone scam.

A caller, supposedly from Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, claimed a warrant was issued for the person’s arrest and if they did not pay the four-figure sum, they’d be deported. The victim paid.

At least two students have received the bogus calls. They speak English as a second language. Caller ID displays the police department’s business line, 705-949-6300.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service will not demand money from you,” a release says.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers