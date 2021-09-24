Pig roast helps Grocer 4 Good

Article content

Grocer 4 Good Supper Club’s next event is a pig roast on Oct. 3.

Tents will be set up in the Ergo Office Plus parking lot.

A cash bar and silent auction table are also featured. The event starts at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $100 each and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/g4g-supper-club-parking-lot-pig-roast-tickets-174718988197

Part of the ticket price will be eligible for a charitable receipt. The amount is to be determined.