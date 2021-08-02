Pine Plaza gets new owner

RioCan’s sale of Pine Plaza ends the real estate investment trust’s ties to Sault Ste. Marie.

The sale of the property at 691-709 Pine St., to M+H Properties Group closed on July 22, said senior vice president, people and brand Terri Andrianopolos in an email to The Sault Star. Sale price was not disclosed.

RioCan announced its plans to sell its commercial real estate holdings in secondary markets in 2017. The Toronto-based company sold Churchill Plaza in 2018, followed by Cambrian Mall earlier this year.

RioCan bought Pine Plaza in 1997. A 34,345-square-foot Food Basics anchors the shopping plaza. Minelli’s, Due North Cannabis Co., Tri-Laundromat and Central Drug Mart are the other tenants. The Harp Bar & Grill recently closed.

The second Pine Plaza opened in 1985, replacing an earlier plaza built in 1963 that had an A&P grocery store as its main tenant.

M+H Properties Group is a private equity real estate investment and asset management firm.