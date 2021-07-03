Pipe coating picked by PUC

Public Utilities Commission will use a pipe lining coating to extend the lifespan of its water mains.

Resiline 320 is produced by British-based Resimac.

“We have a significant infrastructure hurdle that we have within the water side of the business as a lot of our infrastructure is coming of age and needs to be replaced,” said PUC president and CEO Robert Brewer during an online meeting of city council on June 28. “This is an option for us that provides less impact to customers. It’s return to service generally the same day.”

He estimated repair costs are one-third of a traditional open cut of a pipe. Repair time is also significantly faster.

The sprayed-in-place pipe can last up to five decades.

“It’s significant,” said Brewer. “It takes potentially a chunk of that infrastructure hurdle that we have and defers it 30 to 50 years in the future when we don’t have as much that’s scheduled to be done. It helps us levelize that ongoing infrastructure replacement work.”

Noting the city has water mains that are 60 to 80 years old, Ward 1 Coun. Paul Christian applauded the PUC’s use of sprayed-in-place pipe.

“Any extension we can get would be greatly appreciated,” he said.

Resiline 320 is approved by NSF International and American National Standards Institute.

