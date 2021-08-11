Plane overturns in Lake George

Article content

A pilot suffered minor injuries when a plane overturned on Lake George on Tuesday afternoon.

A Challenger 2 Ultralight entered the water, close to Squirrel Island between Garden River First Nation and Echo Bay, at about 3:30 p.m.

The plane sank and is still in the water, said Const. Christie McClelland of Ontario Provincial Police.

A nearby boat picked the pilot up and brought him to shore. He was taken to hospital.

Transportation Safety Board is probing what happened.

“The investigation is limited to data gathering and the data are recorded for statistical reporting and future analysis,” said TSB spokesperson Dean Campbell in an email to The Sault Star.