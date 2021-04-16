Article content

Playing games can help St. Vincent Place feed students through its Lunches for Learning program.

Fight Hunger Games encourages participants to collect pledges to play a game, from Monopoly to Mario Kart, for a certain amount of time between June 1 and 13.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Playing games helps St.Vincent Place Back to video

A Fortnite video game tournament, running June 12 and 13, is also part of the fundraiser. Participants play three solo rounds. The average of their scores will determine their place in the competition.

Fight Hunger Games information is available at www.vincentplacessm.ca/the-fight-hunger-games-2-0

Lunches for Learning helps 35 families.