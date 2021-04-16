Playing games helps St.Vincent Place

Brian Kelly
Apr 16, 2021  •  16 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
St. Vincent Place in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
St. Vincent Place in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

Playing games can help St. Vincent Place feed students through its Lunches for Learning program.

Fight Hunger Games encourages participants to collect pledges to play a game, from Monopoly to Mario Kart, for a certain amount of time between June 1 and 13.

A Fortnite video game tournament, running June 12 and 13, is also part of the fundraiser. Participants play three solo rounds. The average of their scores will determine their place in the competition.

Fight Hunger Games information is available at www.vincentplacessm.ca/the-fight-hunger-games-2-0

Lunches for Learning helps 35 families.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers