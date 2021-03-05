Plumbing problem closes Wawa schools

Article content

A frozen sewer line has forced the temporary closure of a pair of Catholic schools in Wawa that are attended by more than 250 students.

The closure starts Friday.

St. Joseph French Immersion and Ecole Saint-Joseph share the same building.

Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvelon expects students to be back in class on Tuesday. Enrolment at the K to 12 school is 203. Sixty-nine students attend St. Joseph French Immersion. Twenty-two families at that school have asked for laptop computers so their children can learn online, said communications officer Jim Fitzpatrick.

Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board is tentative when students can return.

“The extent and duration of the repair might result in the school closure being extended,” a release says.

Repair work won’t start for several days.

The municipality says a vacuum and hot water flusher truck is needed to free up the frozen sewer, said Fitzpatrick.

“The truck needs to travel from Sault Ste. Marie and is not available until Monday,” he said in an email.

Students will learn online during the closure.

A daycare at Ecole Saint-Joseph is also closed until Tuesday. Twelve children are in the regular daycare program, said director of communications and external relations Paul de la Riva in an email. Another 23 youngsters attend the before-and after-school care program.