Pole hit, driver charged

Brian Kelly
Drinking and driving 1

A driver was charged after his vehicle hit a utility pole.

The crash happened in the area of Bruce Street and Algoma Avenue at about 1 a.m. Thursday, police say.

Sylvio Montgomery, 28, was charged with impaired driving-alcohol and drugs and having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams.

His court date is Sept. 20.

