Police auctions start online

Seized and recovered property and evidence will be auctioned off online by Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.

Potential bidders must register and give their name, valid email address and a phone number before they can bid.

Auction winners will be alerted by email, a release says. Payments will be done via PayPal.

Items up for auction, and information about rules, policies and frequently asked questions, can be viewed at saultpolice.ca/auction.