Police board backs bursaries

Brian Kelly
Jan 29, 2021  •  19 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
Essar Hall at Sault College

Three Sault College student bursaries will continue to be supported by Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board.

The awards, valued at $500 each, support protection, security and investigation and police foundations, office administration and computer studies students.

The board approved the funding of the academic awards at a meeting held Thursday.

Member Rick Webb declared a conflict because he is director of human resources and communications at the college.

