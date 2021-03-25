Article content

Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board will donate $500 to help Easter Seals Ontario.

A telethon is usually held at Civic Centre in late March to help the charity that assists young people who are disabled. The annual fundraiser isn’t being held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, a one-hour program will air repeatedly on Shaw Spotlight in April.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police board backs Easter Seals Back to video

The donation request was made by Jane Martynuck, a recruiter, interviewer and background investigator with the police department who is also a telethon host.

“COVID has made fundraising difficult,” she said.

Chief Hugh Stevenson called Easter Seals Ontario an “excellent initiative” during a police board meeting on Thursday afternoon.

“It does meet the board policy for donations,” he said.

Board members Lisa Vezeau-Allen, Ian MacKenzie and Rick Webb all backed the contribution.

“This is one need that I think is extremely high,” said MacKenzie.

Money donated to charities by the board comes from a special auction fund created in 1979.