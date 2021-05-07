Police cleared in shooting rubber bullets

He exited his residence with a knife in his hand in the late afternoon and yelled at officers. The man started to approach police. Two rubber bullets were fired by an OPP emergency response team member with no effect, a SIU report says. The man turned and ran toward his backyard. A third rubber bullet was fired from two to four metres. The man still had his knife.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

A 60-year-old man went to a neighbour’s home and threatened to kill the occupants and burn their property on Jan. 8. A 911 call alerted police. A police negotiator made contact with the man, who was believed to be intoxicated, suicidal and wanting to be shot by officers, by phone in his home. He agreed to give himself up, but wanted to take a shower, care for his dogs and plug in his truck’s block heater.

Ontario Provincial Police were justified in shooting rubber bullets at a suicidal Heyden man who had a knife and was approaching officers , the province’s Special Investigations Unit has determined.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Several officers chased him. A fourth rubber bullet was fired from close range. The man threw his knife away. He did not want medical treatment, but said his chest and back hurt. The man was handcuffed and brought to Sault Area Hospital for a mental health assessment.

SIU director Joseph Marino said the use of rubber bullets “fell within the range of reasonably necessary force” to make an arrest.

“By the time those shots were fired, (police) had done what they could to end the standoff without resorting to violence,” he said.

The OPP negotiator “seemed to be making progress when it appeared the complainant had agreed to surrender.” The man’s psychiatrist also tried to reach him.

“Regrettably, when the complainant exited his home and advanced on the officers with a knife in hand, he left them little choice but to respond with a measure of force,” said Marino.

Officers wanted to stop him from getting back inside his home “which would have potentially prolonged the standoff and its attendant risks, including the danger that the complainant might do himself harm left to his own devices.”

Police were also aware of warrants out for the man’s arrest on a number of violent incidents.

One SIU forensic investigator and three investigators probed the incident.

The male was interviewed. Investigators also talked with the subject officer and three witness officers.

OPP took photographs of the scene and submitted the weapon used to shoot the rubber bullets. Cartridge cases and projectiles were also photographed.

btkelly@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @Saultreporter