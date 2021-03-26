Article content

A police canine unit tracked down a man who allegedly took food from a home in the 0 to 100 block of Malabar Drive on Thursday morning.

He was found about 45 minutes later in the McNabb Street area, police say.

Police dog finds suspect

The man is also accused of taking food and medication from a business in the 200 block of McNabb Street on March 19.

Myles Zacharie, 40, was charged with break and enter, mischief and two counts theft under $5,000.

He was held for bail court.