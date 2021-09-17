Sign Up
Police employees must be vaccinated

Brian Kelly
Sep 17, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service headquarters (SUPPLIED PHOTO)
All members of Sault Ste. Marie Police Service are expected to be vaccinated by early November unless they have an approved exemption.

The directive from Chief Hugh Stevenson was released Friday morning.

We wanted to give them ample amount of time to get, if they haven’t already, to get their first vaccination,” said spokesperson Lincoln Louttit. There’s a waiting time of 28 days after the first jab.

The police service won’t comment on what will happen to employees who don’t get vaccinated and don’t have an approved exemption.

It’s an internal human resources matter,” said Louttit. “We wouldn’t comment on that publicly.”

The police department says the move is backed by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Association, representing most uniform and civilian members, and Sault Ste. Marie Police Senior Officers Association, representing management including the head of finance, chief’s executive assistant, civilian supervisor and corporate communications.

The police service employs about 200 full-and part-time staff, including courthouse security.

Toronto Police Service and Hamilton Police Service announced in late August that all of their employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

