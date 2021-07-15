Police nab man wanted for baseball bat assault

Article content

A man sought in an assault that saw a victim allegedly hit in the head with a baseball bat was arrested Wednesday.

The assault happened in the 0 to 100 block of Pentagon Boulevard on July 3, police say. The victim’s injuries were serious. A suspect was identified and warrant issued.

The man was found at a residence in the 0 to 100 block of Chapple Avenue on an unrelated matter.

Jordan Bumbacco, 32, was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of recognizance.

He was held for bail court.