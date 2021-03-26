Police prepare for more cultural training

Article content

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service starts doing cultural sensitivity training with African Caribbean Canadian Association of Northern Ontario next month.

About 15 police employees will participate in the first training session April 13-14, Chief Hugh Stevenson said during a Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board meeting held online Thursday afternoon.

“We’re looking forward to that,” he said.

Stevenson will be among the first students to do the training tentatively planned for in-person at Algoma University.

Course content is still to be finalized, Stevenson told the Sault Star.

ACCANO and city police started to meet last summer with training planning beginning in the fall.

“It’s all about reducing the barriers talking about systemic racism, talking about systemic bias, making sure that we’re all aware of where they come from and partially where we come from,” said Stevenson. “The real important point here is that we’re sitting, we’re listening and we’re communicating. That’s the trick to going forward with all communities. We are open to discussion. We’re open to understanding and we’re open to doing our job better for certain communities.”