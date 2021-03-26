Police prepare for more cultural training
Article content
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service starts doing cultural sensitivity training with African Caribbean Canadian Association of Northern Ontario next month.
About 15 police employees will participate in the first training session April 13-14, Chief Hugh Stevenson said during a Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board meeting held online Thursday afternoon.
Police prepare for more cultural training Back to video
“We’re looking forward to that,” he said.
Stevenson will be among the first students to do the training tentatively planned for in-person at Algoma University.
Course content is still to be finalized, Stevenson told the Sault Star.
ACCANO and city police started to meet last summer with training planning beginning in the fall.
“It’s all about reducing the barriers talking about systemic racism, talking about systemic bias, making sure that we’re all aware of where they come from and partially where we come from,” said Stevenson. “The real important point here is that we’re sitting, we’re listening and we’re communicating. That’s the trick to going forward with all communities. We are open to discussion. We’re open to understanding and we’re open to doing our job better for certain communities.”
Advertisement
Article content
The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the planned pace of instruction. Training was supposed to start in mid-February.
Stevenson isn’t predicting a firm end date for all of his officers and civilian staff to take the ACCANO training.
“We do what we can in the year depending on operational priorities, staff availability, but the nice part is that it’ll be ongoing,” he said. “We see a real advantage of building that relationship with ACCANO. We’re quite excited about this training venture.”
Jane Omollo, ACCANO president, declined to comment about the training until closer to the start of instruction.
Algoma University staff will also attend the ACCANO sessions.
The police department and post-secondary institution will share the cost of the ACCANO training.
“Only rough figures have been discussed, no firm quote on the training at this time,” said police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit in an email.
Approximately 80 police department workers have attended similar Indigenous training offered through Algoma University since the fall of 2018.
The sessions have had “a real impact” on police, said Stevenson, including himself.
He called Algoma’s education efforts “one of the most eye-opening sessions for me personally and I know many of the officers.
“The whole conversation tends to open up your understanding of people, specifically when they bring the children in and the elders,” said Stevenson. “Their stories are incredibly powerful. People that grew up in this community all their lives had no idea that people from an Indigenous background silently suffered with stereotypes and attitudes.”
Police brass have also met with other groups including religious organizations, Northern Ontario Latin-Hispanic Association and Sault Pride.
“We’re always open for any of those groups to approach us,” said Stevenson. “It’s the dialogue, I believe, that reduces ignorance, reduces misunderstandings.”
btkelly@postmedia.com
On Twitter: @Saultreporter