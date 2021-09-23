Policy spells out what trustee expenses will be covered

A new expense policy for Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board trustees details what costs will be reimbursed when they do board business.

A board resolution is necessary for trustees to attend professional development opportunities.

Travel costs for attendance at school functions or visits “considered voluntary for trustee participation” won’t be reimbursed. Mileage for trustees to travel from their residence to board meetings will be covered.

The director of education’s executive assistant “will normally” make hotel reservations for trustees.

“Preference should be given to travel services and accommodation that provide specially negotiated rates, such as government rates,” the document says.

Trustees can have their own room, but incidental costs, such as mini-bar purchases, and room upgrades, won’t be covered.

If meals are offered at an event, or as part of a hotel booking, trustees can’t be reimbursed unless the board chair approves the expense.

Anyone who accompanies a trustee, such as a spouse, won’t have their costs covered.

Trustees are expected to submit expenses for reimbursement within 10 days of returning from events.

“The overriding principle is that trustees will be reimbursed for reasonable expenses incurred on authorized board business,” said superintendent of business Justin Pino during a meeting of trustees on Wednesday evening.

The procedures outlined in the document “are intended to ensure trustees who incur expenses while performing their duties on behalf of the board are reimbursed in a fair, consistent and transparent manner.”

Expenses of trustees will be reported annually between September and November “of each calendar year,” said Pino. A summary of expenses will appear in a board meeting package.