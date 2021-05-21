Pontoon boat swiped
A pontoon boat, motor and trailer worth more than $15,000 were poached from a business in Desbarats.
The theft happened at a boat dealership on Highway 17 between Oct. 13, 2020 and last Monday, Ontario Provincial Police say.
A 2007 Apex Qwest pontoon boat, bearing serial number APX11512F607, was taken. The boat had a black 2006 Mercury 40-horsepower, four-stroke outboard motor. Its serial number is 1B270418. The pontoon boat was on a 2007 Genesis trailer with serial number 5KYMB2011561001300.
Anyone with information about the theft can call OPP at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.