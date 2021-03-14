Positive tests push CASS students to isolate

Article content

Students in at least three grades at Central Algoma Secondary School must isolate for up to 12 days after persons with ties to the high school tested positive for COVID-19.

Algoma District School Board did not say how many individuals have coronavirus in a release issued Sunday evening.

“In order to maintain privacy of individuals we won’t be identifying student or staff,” said communications officer Fran Walsh in an email when asked who tested positive.

Grade 9 students and students on the Bus No. 58 cohort must isolate until midnight on March 26.

“Try to limit interaction with this child in the household as much as possible,” the English public board says.

Parents of students in Grade 9 or who ride Bus No. 58 from Thessalon to CASS who want to have their sons or daughters tested should do so promptly. If the test result is negative, get tested again on, or after, Friday.

Students in Grades 11 and 12 must isolate until midnight on Friday. Interaction with others in the same home should also be limited.