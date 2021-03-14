Positive tests push CASS students to isolate
Article content
Students in at least three grades at Central Algoma Secondary School must isolate for up to 12 days after persons with ties to the high school tested positive for COVID-19.
Algoma District School Board did not say how many individuals have coronavirus in a release issued Sunday evening.
Positive tests push CASS students to isolate Back to video
“In order to maintain privacy of individuals we won’t be identifying student or staff,” said communications officer Fran Walsh in an email when asked who tested positive.
Grade 9 students and students on the Bus No. 58 cohort must isolate until midnight on March 26.
“Try to limit interaction with this child in the household as much as possible,” the English public board says.
Parents of students in Grade 9 or who ride Bus No. 58 from Thessalon to CASS who want to have their sons or daughters tested should do so promptly. If the test result is negative, get tested again on, or after, Friday.
Students in Grades 11 and 12 must isolate until midnight on Friday. Interaction with others in the same home should also be limited.
Advertisement
Article content
Youth who are asymptomatic should be tested as soon as possible.
Call 705-356-2265 or 888-425-0321, ext. 2662 or visit www.nshn.care/covid19 to make an appointment at the COVID-19 assessment centre in Thessalon.
Algoma Public Health is working to identify close contacts of those connected with CASS who have the virus.
Possible close contacts include household members, people who have been in direct physical contact with a positive case, are in the same classroom or cohort or have spent more than 15 minutes within six feet of an infected person.
Brief contact, such as walking past someone in a hallway or in the playground, are not usually considered close contacts.
“Families are reminded that if they have not received a letter from APH, their child is not considered a close contact of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” ADSB says. Those students should not be tested for COVID-19 “unless they are showing symptoms” of the virus.
Household members of students who are showing no signs of COVID-19 must stay home except for essential reasons, such as going to school, work or getting groceries.
Algoma Public Health must be called if a student shows signs of coronavirus. Symptoms include loss of smell or taste, new or worsening cough, chills, shortness of breath or trouble breathing and a temperature of 38 C or more. Testing should be sought immediately. All household members have to stay home.
Call APH at 705-942-4646 or 866-892-0172.
Advertisement
Article content
All CASS students will learn remotely this week.
Central Algoma Intermediate and Central Algoma Elementary will continue with in-person and hybrid learning during the week.
Friday is a professional development day.
ADSB will contact families by Friday “to determine any changes to the status of this learning mode.”
APH said in releases Saturday and Sunday that five Central and East Algoma residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
All are self-isolating, Algoma Public Health says. Four caught the virus from close contact. It’s not known how the other person became ill.
Testing was done between last Wednesday and Saturday.
Total cases stand at 208 as of Sunday, but the 204th person’s positive result was later rescinded by the health unit.
That result “no longer meets case definition” following “further laboratory information,” APH says.