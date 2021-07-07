Poverty-fighting grants are available
Community needs grants of up to $20,000 are available to registered charities that help women, girls and gender-diverse people get out of poverty.
About two-dozen grants will be offered by Canadian Women’s Foundation, a release says.
Deadline to apply is Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. EST.
An online application form is available on the foundation’s website.
