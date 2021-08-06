Powwow recognizes residential students
Garden River First Nation’s upcoming powwow honours children who attended residential school.
The cultural event runs Aug. 21 and 22 at the community’s baseball fields, a release says.
Grand entry on Aug. 21 is 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 22.
Host drum is Rolling Thunder.
Competition categories include men’s and women’s traditional, fancy and grass and junior boys and girls.
Registration fee on site is $10.
Call Amanda Cress at 705-987-1313 for more information or email info@gardenriver.org
