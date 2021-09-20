Sign Up
Power fails downtown

Brian Kelly
Sep 20, 2021  •  17 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie PUC
A brief power outage affected a small number of PUC Services’ customers downtown late Monday afternoon.

The failure started at 5:40 p.m. with service restored at 5:57 p.m., a release says.

Ten customers were affected in the area of Pilgrim Street and Queen Street East.

