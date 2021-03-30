Power tools stolen

Brian Kelly
Mar 30, 2021  •  19 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Crime Stoppers logo

Dewalt power tools valued at $5,000 were taken from Amik Construction in Batchewana First Nation.

The theft happened March 17 at about 10 p.m., a release says.

Anyone with information about the theft can call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 800-222-8477 or online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com

