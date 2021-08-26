When council meets for the regular Sept. 14 meeting, one face will be missing from around the table.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Coun. Dave Amadio announced his resignation during a special closed meeting early this month. Council opted to appoint a candidate to complete the last 14 months of his term.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Prince Township councillor resigns Back to video

Prince CAO Peggy Greco said Amadio’s council seat will be declared vacant on Sept. 14, and the appointee will claim it at an unspecified date this fall.

Mayor Ken Lamming said he valued Amadio’s input at council discussions over the past seven yeasr and regretted his departure.

“Dave was always there when it came to the budget. He always came prepared for every meeting. For that reason, he will be missed,” Lamming said.

Amadio said in a telephone interview that he resigned for personal reasons, among them the need to spend more time with family members in Southern Ontario.

‘I’ve been deliberating this for a long, long time. It wasn’t a snap decision by any means,” he said.“Overall, I enjoyed my time on council. I think we achieved an awful lot in the last seven years. (But) it’s not something you can do two hours a month, reading the (agenda) package and going to a meeting.

“You have to spend time researching and analyzing the issues and doing the work … I just don’t have the time to do the job to the level I expected and to what Prince residents deserve of their elected officials.”

Amadio won his council seat in the municipal election of 2014, when he topped the polls with 417 votes. In 2018, the entire council was acclaimed, because no other candidates came forward before the nomination deadline.