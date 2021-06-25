Prince Township gets Internet boost

Article content

Federal funding will help bring high-speed Internet to more than 400 residences in Prince Township.

The rapid response stream of the universal broadband fund is contributing $157,635, or 75 per cent, of the project cost of $210,730, a release says.

Broadband connectivity will be improved to 403 households in Gros Cap, Pointe Louise, Carpin Beach and Prince Township.

“High-speed Internet service is essential to the success of everyone living and working in our communities across Northern Ontario and the riding of Sault Ste. Marie,” said MP Terry Sheehan.