Probation breached: OPP
Article content
A man went to a Dieppe Avenue property in Elliot Lake that he was supposed to avoid last Monday.
The male left before police arrived, a release says. He returned to the property a day later. Police found him shortly after.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Probation breached: OPP Back to video
Spender d’Amato-Kosch, 21, of Elliot Lake, was charged with four counts fail to comply with probation order.
He was to appear in bail court on Wednesday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.