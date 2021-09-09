Probation breached: OPP

Article content

A man went to a Dieppe Avenue property in Elliot Lake that he was supposed to avoid last Monday.

The male left before police arrived, a release says. He returned to the property a day later. Police found him shortly after.

Spender d’Amato-Kosch, 21, of Elliot Lake, was charged with four counts fail to comply with probation order.

He was to appear in bail court on Wednesday.