Sign Up
Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, entertainment, and more Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, and more Subscribe now>
Manage Print Subscription

Probation breached: OPP

Brian Kelly
Sep 09, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
OPP cruiser

A man went to a Dieppe Avenue property in Elliot Lake that he was supposed to avoid last Monday.

The male left before police arrived, a release says. He returned to the property a day later. Police found him shortly after.

Spender d’Amato-Kosch, 21, of Elliot Lake, was charged with four counts fail to comply with probation order.

He was to appear in bail court on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers