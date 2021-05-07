Article content

A Dubreuilville-area gold mine set a new production record to start 2021.

Alamos Gold’s Island Gold mine produced 42,200 ounces of gold between January and March. That tops the previous high of 41,200 ounces produced in the fourth quarter of 2020, the company says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Production jumps at Dubreuilville mine Back to video

Alamos Gold produced a total of 125,800 ounces of gold at its Young-Davidson, Mulatos and Island Gold sites in the first quarter of 2021.

An expansion at Island Gold, southeast of Dubreuilville, is expected to boost production to 236,000 ounces per year starting in 2025. That’s up 70 per cent from 2020.

Alamos Gold spent $12.3 million on capitalized development, surface infrastructure, engineering and permitting activities at Island Gold in the first three months of 2021.

The company’s shares closed at $10.55 on Thursday. Alamos Gold (TSX: AGI) has ranged from $8.89 to $15.52 over the last 52 weeks.