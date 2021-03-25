Property crimes fall in January

Article content

Property crimes in Sault Ste. Marie are down to start 2021.

Break and enters and thefts fell in January.

Ninety-five break and enters were reported to Sault Ste. Marie Police Service in January 2020. That number fell to 55 in the first month of 2021.

Thefts fell from 140 to 109. Thefts from motor vehicles fell 52 per cent from 66 to 32.

Acts of mischief, 44 to 28, and fraud, from 64 to 43, were also down.

Break and enters fell 4 per cent from 843 to 813 in 2020. Business burglaries were up 15 per cent from 154 to 177. Break-ins at homes fell 7 per cent from 615 to 573. Shoplifting incidents were down 41 per cent from 423 to 248.

“We hope to make sure that those theft occurrences go down and certainly the violent occurrences continue on a downward trend,” Stevenson told The Sault Star.

Robberies were up from six to nine in January, but assaults and sexual assaults were down.

Total calls to Sault Ste. Marie Police Service edged up 1.1 per cent form 2,449 in January 2020 to 2,477 in January 2021.

Ward 2 Coun. Lisa Vezeau-Allen highlighted a rise in domestic disputes from 111 122, an increase of 10 per cent from January to January.

“We’ve been watching the domestic violence here,” said Chief Hugh Stevenson, noting police brass haven’t seen an extended increase in incidents.