Property damaged

Brian Kelly
Jun 18, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Headquarters. SUPPLIED
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Headquarters. SUPPLIED jpg, SM

Property was damaged at an enclosed area of a business in the 0 to 100 block of Great Northern Road early Friday, police say.

Joseph Fabiano, 27, was charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000, possession of break-in tools and three counts breach of recognizance.

He was held for bail court.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers