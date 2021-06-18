Property damaged

Article content

Property was damaged at an enclosed area of a business in the 0 to 100 block of Great Northern Road early Friday, police say.

Joseph Fabiano, 27, was charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000, possession of break-in tools and three counts breach of recognizance.

He was held for bail court.