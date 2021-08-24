Property taken, damaged

Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly
Aug 24, 2021

Property was damaged and taken from a residence in a multi-unit building in the 300 block of Albert Street East, police say.

The incident happened between last Friday and Monday.

A suspect was identified and arrested.

Christopher Bisaillon, 36, was charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

His court date is Oct. 18.

