Property, weapons stolen

Firearms and property valued at about $10,000 were taken from a home and garage on Highway 548 in Tarbutt-Tarbutt Additional Township.

The break-in happened between Feb. 6 and last Friday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Items taken include 12-gauge single-shot Sears shotgun, multiple rounds of ammunition, a Yamaha eight-horsepower two-stroke boat motor, hand-held Cobra two-way radios, a collection of old coins, antique knives and cigarette tins.

Anyone with information about the theft can call OPP at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.