Proposed train service gets survey dollars

Brian Kelly
Mar 06, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
railway tracks

A market survey to find out who wants to ride a passenger train between Sault Ste. Marie and Hearst is being funded by the federal government.

Mask-wa Transportation Association is receiving $50,120 from Investment Readiness Program.

Jeronamo Solutions will do the survey that will ask questions about train service, schedule and ticket prices, a release says.

A marketing plan will be written to identify current and future markets.

IRP backs social purpose organizations working to solve environmental, cultural and social problems in Canada.

