Protestors plan Romano demonstration

Protestors wanting the provincial government to help Laurentian University will protest outside MPP Ross Romano’s office on Thursday.

The demonstration starts at noon, a release says.

The Sudbury post-secondary institution filed for creditor protection in early February.

Romano serves as Minister of Colleges and Universities.

Sault Ste. Marie District Labour Council and Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations invite union affiliates and the public to attend the noon-hour demonstration.