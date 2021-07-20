Province backs Lake Superior projects in Sault area

Brian Kelly
Vivid sunset colours light up the sky over Lake Superior at Montreal River Harbour, north of Sauklt Ste. Marie. Ruth Fletcher
Six Sault Ste. Marie and area groups received nearly $200,000 in provincial funding through the Great Lakes Action Fund.

Garden River First Nation ($46,047), Invasive Species Centre ($49,744), Lake Superior Watershed Conservancy ($49,988), NORDIK Institute ($50,000), Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre ($15,661) and Township of Tarbutt and Tarbutt Additional ($7,020) were supported, a release says.

Planned projects include an elevated boardwalk at Ojibway Park to protect wetlands, increasing community awareness of reducing invasive species, a new boardwalk and trail at Francis Hilb Preserve, training Indigenous persons to monitor water quality, planting 400 shrubs along the Thessalon River and improving access to Lake Huron in Tarbutt Township.

