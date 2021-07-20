Six Sault Ste. Marie and area groups received nearly $200,000 in provincial funding through the Great Lakes Action Fund.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Garden River First Nation ($46,047), Invasive Species Centre ($49,744), Lake Superior Watershed Conservancy ($49,988), NORDIK Institute ($50,000), Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre ($15,661) and Township of Tarbutt and Tarbutt Additional ($7,020) were supported, a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Province backs Lake Superior projects in Sault area Back to video

Planned projects include an elevated boardwalk at Ojibway Park to protect wetlands, increasing community awareness of reducing invasive species, a new boardwalk and trail at Francis Hilb Preserve, training Indigenous persons to monitor water quality, planting 400 shrubs along the Thessalon River and improving access to Lake Huron in Tarbutt Township.