





Share this Story: Province backs new withdrawal site

Province backs new withdrawal site jpg, SM

Article content The provincial government will back a new 20-bed residential withdrawal management program operated by Sault Area Hospital. Four more beds will be at the hospital “for more acute-related services,” said Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano during an online announcement Thursday morning. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Province backs new withdrawal site Back to video The short-term program moved to the hospital site in early 2020 from its previous location at 911 Queen St. E., location. Romano anticipates the new program site will open in eight to 12 months at a location to be announced. An initial commitment announced online Thursday is $343,000 annually for operational costs. Capital dollar support from the government is expected to be announced in about a month. Twenty-four beds is “very commensurate with other communities of similar size to Sault Ste. Marie,” said Romano. The new centre will offer pain management, relapse prevention, medically-supported care and comprehensive assessment services to patients, said SAH president and chief executive officer Wendy Hansson. The care team will include registered nurses, addiction medicine physicians and registered addition services workers.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Our new centre will provide a safe, healing environment,” she said. Alcohol withdrawal is the main reason why people need help at such a facility, said hospital communications manager Brandy Sharp Young in an email to The Sault Star. “The site will provide individuals seeking support for all substances requiring a residential withdrawal management level of care,” she said. Mayor Christian Provenzano calls the provincial support “an important first step” to help Sault and area residents dealing with opioid addiction. “It’s important that the health care that is available in the community is commensurate with the size and the nature of the problem,” he said during the announcement. “This is a very significant challenge that we have to do more and do better to meet.” He encouraged the provincial government to get dollars to front-line workers “so we can get them the resources that they need to address these issues which are becoming more critical and more acute.” Provenzano noted all three levels of government adjusted health-care serivces during the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed six lives in Algoma District since March 2020.Twenty-six confirmed deaths in Algoma District are attributed to opioids so far this year. Fatalities are expected to top the 53 probable and confirmed opioid deaths in the region in 2020. “Frankly, we’ve lost more people to the opioid epidemic than we have to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Provenzano. “I think we need to make sure we’re adjusting our health care infrastructure proportionally.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The provincial government dedicated $3.8 million to its 10-year Roadmap to Wellness: A Plan to Build Ontario’s Mental Health and Addictions System in March 2020. The goal is to launch new services and expand programs to help more than one million Ontario residents who deal with mental health or addictions issues each year. Romano referenced a W5 documentary, Steel Town Down, that aired in early 2018 and highlighted a fentanyl crisis in the Sault. “We’re building towards being the example of the solution, to coming up with an actual answer to help people who are struggling through mental health and addictions and we’re doing it right here with a Sault Ste. Marie-based solution,” he said. “We’re going to be able to demonstrate an Ontario-based solution in the future to a national crisis.” While Provenzano anticipates a “strong inclination” from city council to back the hospital’s rezoning request for the program’s new home, he is “sensitive to” someone possibly appealing council’s rezoning decision. Offering services in the community is “the best way to get the lowest recidivism rates, the highest positive results for individuals,” said Michael Tibollo, associate minister of mental health and addictions. The hospital has housed the withdrawal management beds “at a reduced volume of capacity” due to COVID-19 and available space, said Hansson. “The hospital is not the correct location for this service,” she said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The new site with its “wraparound” services “is optimal for our community and our patients.” The hospital has operated a 16-bed residential withdrawal management service for more than 40 years. The provincial support follows earlier dollars announced for in-home and mobile withdrawal management nursing support and long-term support of a nurse practitioner at a rapid access addiction medicine clinic. “As care has evolved, we know that our care plan evolves as well,” said Lisa Case, SAH clinical director of medical health and addictions. “We continue to try and coordinate those services so people get the right level of care at the right time.” Algoma Univeristy is planning a feasibility study for a Northern Ontario mental health and addictions institute. Its graduates would be expected to help people deal with addictions and mental-health concerns. “We think that’s a really long-term commitment to the strategy to ensuring that as these facilities move forward that we can have the people to fill the vacancies,” said president Asima Vezina. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie