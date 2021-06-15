Province funds $10M to find burial sites

Article content

The Ontario government will spend $10 million over three years to help find unmarked burial sites connected to former residential schools for Indigenous childeren.

The funding support follows the discovery of a burial site of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in late May.

Premier Doug Ford called the finding “heartbreaking” and committed the cash “to identify, protect and commemorate residential school burial sites and cemeteries.”

The search will be led by Indigenous representatives “and respects the wishes of residential school survivors and their families and the affected commuities,” said Ford during an online announcement Tuesday.

“We will see this work through right to completion,” he said.

Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford said the Truth and Reconciliation Commission identified 12 unmarked burial sites in Ontario “with varying levels of certainty and detail.” One of those sites is in Sudbury District.