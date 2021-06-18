Province offers free fishing, park use

Brian Kelly
Jun 18, 2021
Postmedia Network
Postmedia Network

Fishing without a licence is allowed in Ontario this weekend.

Conservation licence catch limits, size restrictions and sanctuaries and other fishing regulations must be followed, a release says.

Batchawana Bay and Lake Superior are two of 17 provincial parks that will offer free day-use permits on Sunday. Permits should be booked in advance at www.ontarioparks.com/dayuse.

