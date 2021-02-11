Province pushes back March break
March break is being pushed back by the provincial government to limit potential COVID-19 transmission.
Elementary and secondary students will now be off the week of April 12 instead of mid-March.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce said positive COVID-19 cases soared during the Christmas holidays when Ontario residents gathered with others.
“We will not take that risk again,” he said during a media announcement on Thursday afternoon.
In Algoma District, total confirmed cases of COVID-19 more than doubled from 62 in mid-December to 143 in mid-January.
The delay in school vacation was based on the advice of public health officials, including chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams and “many” medical officers of health, Lecce added.
“It is critical that we continue to prioritize the health and safety of students, staff and their families so that we can return to in-person learning,” he said. “What’s driving this is public health imperatives to protect our province and not repeat what we saw over the holidays and to make sure that we can keep schools open.”
Students in Toronto, York and Peel return to in-person instruction on Tuesday after learning online since the Christmas break ended.
“This postponement also limits any further disruption to students as they can return to in-person learning,” said Lecce, noting some schools have been closed “for some time” due to the jump in COVID-19 cases following the Christmas break.
“We’d rather not repeat that,” he said.
Private schools “should do the same” and push back the winter break.
The Ontario government consulted with teacher unions, trustee associations and principal councils before announcing its decision.
“We understand that keeping our students, families and communities safe is important,” said Algoma District School Board director of education Lucia Reece in a statement. “We are happy to learn that March break is being deferred and not cancelled, and we recognize that we do what we must as our landscape is ever changing.”
Lecce said it’s of the “utmost importance” for Ontario residents not to travel.
“Our schools have remained safe for kids and this move is intended to keep them that way,” he said.
“Variants of concern” and “a pause” in COVID-19 vaccinations in Ontario are also driving the government decision, said Williams.
Algoma Public Health reports 21 active cases as of Thursday afternoon. Two people are in hospital. Total confirmed cases stand at 187.
