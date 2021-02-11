Article content

March break is being pushed back by the provincial government to limit potential COVID-19 transmission.

Elementary and secondary students will now be off the week of April 12 instead of mid-March.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said positive COVID-19 cases soared during the Christmas holidays when Ontario residents gathered with others.

Province pushes back March break

“We will not take that risk again,” he said during a media announcement on Thursday afternoon.

In Algoma District, total confirmed cases of COVID-19 more than doubled from 62 in mid-December to 143 in mid-January.

The delay in school vacation was based on the advice of public health officials, including chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams and “many” medical officers of health, Lecce added.

“It is critical that we continue to prioritize the health and safety of students, staff and their families so that we can return to in-person learning,” he said. “What’s driving this is public health imperatives to protect our province and not repeat what we saw over the holidays and to make sure that we can keep schools open.”