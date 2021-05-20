Provincial award recognizes Zanatta

Article content

A provincial award is recognizing a former Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board trustee.

Nadia Zanatta will receive the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association’s student trustee alumni award in January in Mississauga.

She is vice-principal at Our Lady of Lourdes French Immersion Catholic School in Elliot Lake. Zanatta attended St. Mary’s College when she was a student trustee in 2005-2006.

Andrea Greco, vice-principal of Holy Trinity Catholic Virtual Academy, was also nominated. She represented St. Basil Secondary at Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board meetings during the 1998-1999 school year.

The award recognizes Kovacs and Greco’s positive community service, outstanding leadership, making meaningful change and reflecting characteristics of Ontario Catholic graduate expectations, said trustee Leslie Cassidy-Amadio during an online meeting on Wedneday evening.