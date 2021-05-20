Provincial award recognizes Zanatta
A provincial award is recognizing a former Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board trustee.
Nadia Zanatta will receive the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association’s student trustee alumni award in January in Mississauga.
She is vice-principal at Our Lady of Lourdes French Immersion Catholic School in Elliot Lake. Zanatta attended St. Mary’s College when she was a student trustee in 2005-2006.
Andrea Greco, vice-principal of Holy Trinity Catholic Virtual Academy, was also nominated. She represented St. Basil Secondary at Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board meetings during the 1998-1999 school year.
The award recognizes Kovacs and Greco’s positive community service, outstanding leadership, making meaningful change and reflecting characteristics of Ontario Catholic graduate expectations, said trustee Leslie Cassidy-Amadio during an online meeting on Wedneday evening.
“They have been a real gift to our board,” said Cassidy-Amadio. “Both are leaders in their community, their parish and their school. They have initiated, organized and implemented multiple programs that have benefitted many, but especially those in need.”
Greco told trustees “it’s very humbling to be set amongst a fine group of leaders all across Ontario.
“Everyday that I’m in this profession I try to make it count,” she said.
Zanatta said having two educators from HSCDSB recognized “really says a lot for a small board, the mighty force that we have.
“I’m very honoured and I’m very blessed.”
