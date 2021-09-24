Sign Up
Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, entertainment, and more Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, and more Subscribe now>
Manage Print Subscription

Provincial funding helps three French projects in Algoma District

Brian Kelly
Sep 24, 2021  •  19 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
(File photo)
(File photo)

Provincial funding is helping three French-related programs in Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District.

Story continues below

Centre de l’Education et de la Formation des Adultes gets $32,509 to create a marketing strategy and workshops about personal and professional development for young adults starting their careers in the Sault and area.

City of Elliot Lake will use $36,052 to develop a fully bilingual website, a release says.

Support of $50,000 assists Goshenite Seniors Services to recruit, hire and train bilingual nursing assistants to offer health services in the Sault, Timmins, North Bay, West Nipissing and Sudbury.

The provincial government’s francophone community grants program is assisting 51 groups with $2 million in project-based funding.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers