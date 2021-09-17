Provincial group lauds Hornepayne school
A Hornepayne school is being recognized for its efforts to promote the health and well-being of its students.
Ecole Saint Nom de Jesus received bronze certification from Ontario Physical and Health Education Association for the 2020-2021 school year.
The school’s efforts include self-regulation zones, stress management lessons and mindfulness exercises, a release says.
