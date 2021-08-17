Provincial group recognizes Barbara Nolan's language efforts

A provincial award is recognizing Barbara Nolan’s efforts to revitalize the Ojibway language.

The Garden River First Nation resident is the 2021 Ontario Arts Council Indigenous Arts Award recipient.

The Wikwemikong Unceded Territory member wrote an Ojibway curriculum to be used from kindergarten and up.

Nolan also assisted with language courses offered at Algoma University and Sault College, a release says.

She is Anishinabek Nation’s language commissioner and elder-in-residence and cultural adviser at Sault College. Nolan is also called Nesdotmookiid, or Causer of Language Understanding.

“Over a lifetime, she has used language learning to help people understand each other and themselves,” the award’s jury said in a statement. “Thanks to her language revitalization work, and the curriculum she has developed for schools and universities, she is ensuring that future generations will thrive.”

Nolan receives $10,000, a framed certificate and an Indigenous-themed blanket. A public presentation will be made at a later date.