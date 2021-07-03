PUC teamed up with two other utilities in Northeastern Ontario to create their own tree-trimming service.

North Bay Hydro Distribution and Greater Sudbury Hydro are joint owners of 17 Trees alongside the Sault Ste. Marie utility.

PUC helps launch 17 Trees

“We were having a lot of difficulty finding qualified and safe contractors for doing some of our high-risk utility tree trimming work,” president and CEO Rob Brewer told Ward 1 Coun. Paul Christian during an online city council meeting on June 28.

Hiring different contractors each year “was a significant risk for us as an organization,” he said of what prompted the creation of 17 Trees.

The three utilities decided to partner in 2019 and launch their own contracting company.

“It’s an innovative way to solve our risk of doing that type of work by ensuring that we have continuity of individuals,” said Brewer. “We have the same individuals and the same supervision year after year after year knowing that they have proper training, proper equipment. The work that’s getting done is being done properly.”

17 Trees may serve other utilities in the future. The contracting company helped clean up Sault Ste. Marie after an ice storm in early 2020.