PUC Services launches app

Brian Kelly
Jul 07, 2021  •  2 days ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie PUC
Sault Ste. Marie PUC

PUC Services is offering a free app to help customers track water and power usage, get their bills and learn about power outages.

The app, for Android and IOS devices, is available by searching PUC Services Inc., on Google Play or the App Store, a release says.

