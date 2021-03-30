Pumpkin growing tips offered

Brian Kelly
Erin Patrick, 8, lays on her pumpkin, George, at the seventh annual pumpkin festival presented by Sault Ste. Marie Public Library at Roberta Bondar Pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Sault Ste. Marie residents can learn how to grow a giant pumpkin.

A seminar will be posted on Sault Ste. Marie Public Library’s Facebook page on April 1, a release says.

Pumpkin seedlings are available at the entrance to Bellevue Park’s greenhouse from May 25-31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Register for a seed by calling the library’s North branch at 705-759-5447. Deadline is April 30.

