Rainfall could cause Sault Ste. Marie flooding

Brian Kelly
Jul 14, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Postmedia Network
Postmedia Network Photo by Elliot Ferguson /The Whig-Standard

Heavy rain may cause localized flooding in areas with low drainage, Sault Ste. Marie Conservation Authority warns.

Rainfall could total 30 mm to more than 50 mm.

Expected precipition Wednesday night through to Thursday will cause levels and flows of rivers, creeks and streams to rise. Water levels in flood control channels maintainted by the conservation authority will also rise.

Children, pets and adults should stay away from waterways and flood control channels.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers