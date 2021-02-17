Razor taken, man sought
A male suspect is sought after a Phillips One Blade razor was taken from a business in the 300 block of Queen Street East.
The theft happened on Jan. 26 at about noon, a release says.
The suspect left on a red bicycle heading towards Elgin Street.
A video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/CWc_AqrEpWk
Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or go to www.saultcrimestoppers.com
