Reading club welcomes youngsters

Registration is open for a new group for youngsters at Sault Ste. Marie Public Library.

Out of This World! Kids’ Winter Reading Club starts this week and runs until March 19, a release says.

Participants can do challenges to earn a place on the wall of fame and be entered in a prize draw.

Space activities are emailed weekly. Monthly take-home crafts are also available.

Register at www.ssmpl.ca/kids/kids-programming