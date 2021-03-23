Realtors make call for Easter Seals Ontario
There’s room for everybody in Kristen Trembinski’s office to answer the call to help Easter Seals this year.
Staff at Exit Realty Lake Superior have volunteered at the annual telethon to raise cash for equipment for physically disabled children for about a decade.
The COVID-19 pandemic spiked the televised fundraiser in 2020. The telethon is back this year, but in a modified form. A one-hour program will air repeatedly in April on Shaw Spotlight.
Trembinski, Exit Realty’s broker of record, and her staff usually hold their weekly sales meeting on Zoom on Tuesday mornings. When that session wraps, those who can will start calling their contacts to try to raise a target of $5,000 for Easter Seals. With 40 sales representitves, Trembinski is “kind of limited” to how many can do a shift at the telethon. This year, there’s no cap on available phone lines. The cameras will stay on, with the volume muted, as Exit’s employees work the phones.
“The cool thing about this is that everybody can participate,” Trembinski told The Sault Star.
She expects “at least” 25 of her staff will make calls for up to two hours.
The charity is “very close to my heart,” said Trembinski. She has a family friend whose family has benefitted from Easter Seals.
“Easter Seals is such a great cause,” said Trembinski. “It’s an event where we leave and we just feel so, so good. We try to support as many different charities as we can, but Easter Seals has always been a consistent for us.”
Development officer Carolyn Bunting O’Connor is still trying to find volunteer callers. About 10 groups, plus individuals, typically help.
One long-time volunteer has already set a personal best, collecting more than $6,000.
Any businesses, or persons, wanting to help can call Bunting O’Connor at 705-945-1279.
A 60-minute program airs on Shaw Spotlight at 9 a.m., noon and 7 p.m. April 5-10 and April 12-18.
Donations can be made by calling 705-945-1279 or online at www.telethonssm.ca
Easter Seals helps about 30 families in Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District.
Rotary Club of Sault Ste. Marie recently started weekly Catch the Ace draws to raise cash to support youth charities supported by the service club, including Easter Seals Ontario.
